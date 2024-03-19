Ombudsman, House to probe Chocolate Hills resort

(Yesterday, our investigators started flying to Cebu and Bohol. One went to the regional executive director's office in Cebu, the other three went to Bohol, went to the town, and we gathered documents.)

"Harinawa ngayong araw na ito ay maibigay sa amin ang listahan ng mga members ng PAMB (Protected Area Development and Management), 'yung mga taong nag-issue ng business permit at ng building permit," he added, referring to the Protected Area Management Board.

(We expect that today, we will be given the list of PAMB (Protected Area Development and Management) members, those who issued business permits and building permits.)

Martires said they are eyeing to immediately finish the case build-up after the Holy Week break in order for them to start with the preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, a resolution was filed at the House of Representatives seeking to investigate the construction and operation of the Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort.

House Resolution (HR) 1652 was filed by ACT-CIS party-list Representatives Erwin Tulfo, Jocelyn Tulfo and Edvic Yap; Quezon City Second District Representative Ralph Wendel Tulfo; and Benguet Representative Eric Yap.

It was noted in the resolution that the owner of the resort claimed that they were able to secure proper permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the local government.

The lawmakers said the construction of the resort within the famed tourist destination “raises serious concerns on possible avenues for the circumvention of laws and issuances on building, business, and environmental permits, certifications, or licenses in the guise of tourism or economic development.”

“Securing permits required by law, rules, and regulations is essential to validating the propriety of the location, business purpose, and environmental considerations of establishments and should be verified by appropriate government bodies with scrutiny and not through mere presumptions,” the resolution read.