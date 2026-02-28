Ombudsman may deputize DOJ to probe ex-Marines' corruption claims

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) may investigate affidavits filed by 18 former Marines who claimed to have acted as bagmen for ranking officials if deputized by the Office of the Ombudsman, DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said Friday.

In an ambush interview, Martinez said the DOJ has not received any directive from the Ombudsman.

"(I)f the Ombudsman deems it proper to deputize us for the conduct of investigation of any case, hindi lang po ito no (not only this), that applies generally, then yes of course we will conduct the PI (preliminary investigation), as long as there is an agreement between the Office of the Ombudsman and the DOJ," he said.

Earlier this week, lawyer Levi Baligod presented the 18 former Marines who supposedly witnessed deliveries of up to PHP805 billion in kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects to politicians.

The group tagged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as the mastermind of the alleged scheme, a claim denied by Malacañang.

Several individuals named in the affidavit issued denials, while some groups questioned the timing as politically motivated.

The Palace urged law enforcement to act against those behind a "lousy script and repeated lies" meant to damage Marcos' reputation.

The Philippine Navy said four of the 18 were never in the service, while most had been dishonorably discharged. (PNA)