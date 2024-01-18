Ombudsman orders dismissal of Ched commissioner

The Office of the Ombudsman said the penalty carries with it the cancellation of his eligibility, forfeiture of his retirement benefits except for accrued leave credits, and his perpetual disqualification for reemployment in government service.

Libre was appointed as Ched Commissioner on February 9, 2022 by then President Rodrigo Duterte.

In 2019, Libre was found guilty by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Davao Region for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, fabrication of official documents, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.

Libre appealed the CSC decision but the agency issued a notice in November 2023, standing by its decision except over his guilt of falsification of official documents.