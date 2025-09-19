Ombudsman orders suspension of 16 Bulacan DPWH employees

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered the immediate implementation of the Ombudsman order.

On September 11, the DPWH and the Commission on Audit filed graft complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against 20 district engineers and four private contractors implicated in the anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan, including the above mentioned employees.

The others who were not covered by the Ombudsman suspension order have already been dismissed from the service.

Former Bulacan first assistant district engineers Brice Ericson Hernandez, and Construction Section chief Jaypee Mendoza earlier admitted hand in ghost projects in Bulacan, tagging their former boss, Bulacan first district engineer Henry Alcantara, as the mastermind.

However, Domasig tagged Hernandez as the brains behind the ghost projects using a scheme where they rent out licenses of a qualified contractor in order to bag the project.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson earlier tagged the Bulacan first engineering district the most notorious for ghost, incomplete and substandard projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)