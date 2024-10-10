Ombudsman orders suspension of Porac mayor, 10 others

THE Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the suspension of Porac, Pampanga, Mayor Jaime Capil and 10 other municipal hall officers in relation to the raid of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) there in early 2024.

In an order signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, Capil, Porac Vice Mayor Francis Laurence Tamayo, and councilors Rohner Buan, Rafael Canlapan, Adrian Carreon, Regin Clarete, Essel Joy David, Hilario Dimalanta, Michelle Santos, and John Nuevy Venzon, as well as licensing assistant and then officer-in-charge of the Business and Licensing Office, Emerald Vital, were meted a six-month suspension without pay for alleged gross neglect of duty.

The charges were filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) due to their alleged failure to detect the illegal activities at Lucky South 99, which was raided by the police in June, resulting in the rescue of dozens of undocumented foreign workers.

“In accordance with Section 27, par. (1), RA 6770 (Ombudsman law), this Order is immediately executory. Notwithstanding any motion, appeal, or petition that may be filed by respondents seeking relief from this Order, unless otherwise ordered by this Office or by any court of competent jurisdiction, the implementation of this Order shall not be interrupted within the period prescribed,” the order reads.

Porac Councilor Myla Clarete took her oath as acting mayor of the town following the Ombudsman’s order.

Capil is seeking reelection for the 2025 midterm elections while Tamayo filed his certificate of candidacy for councilor.

Canlapan, Carreon, Canlas, and David were also seeking reelection. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)