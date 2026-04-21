Ombudsman rejects Romualdez request for medical check-up in Singapore

THE Office of the Ombudsman has rejected the request of former House Speaker, Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez, to be allowed to travel to Singapore for a medical check-up.

In a press conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the trip was scheduled today, April 21.

“But because we have a bulletin, a lookout order with immigration for those under investigation, we did not respond favorably to the request that he may be allowed to leave,” he said.

“They were burning the lines yesterday until this morning pero ako, I had my ground. Sabi ko when you joined the government, you already surrender your right to travel especially to another jurisdiction especially if you’re under investigation. Baka hindi na bumalik (They might not come back anymore). You know, we don’t want that to happen,” he added.

Remulla said the Ombudsman is actively investigating Romualdez amid claims of his involvement in the anomalous flood control projects.

He said they are currently waiting for the issuance of a freeze order on Romualdez’ assets by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

“We already endorsed a complaint to them. We are waiting for the Romualdez case to start rolling and the first case is about money laundering. Matagal na naming hinihintay na maumpisahan na ang paglabas ng mga kasong ito na high-level talaga (We have long been waiting for the initiation of the filing of these high-level cases),” said Remulla.

Remulla earlier said they are preparing plunder charges against Romualdez in May.

Dismissed Department of Public Works and Highways officials earlier tagged Romualdez as recipients of multi-billion worth of kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

Romualdez vehemently denied involvement in the alleged corruption scheme involving flood mitigation projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)