Ombudsman seeks travel hold vs Marcoleta, 3 others over P75M ‘unconscionable’ gifts

THE Office of the Ombudsman accused former Sagip party-list representative and now Senator Rodante Marcoleta of “unjustly enriching” himself when he accepted an “unconscionable” P75 million gift from three individuals in January 2025.

The Ombudsman made the claim as it sought the issuance of the precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Marcoleta, former Anakalusugan party-list representative Mike Defensor, and businessmen Joseph Varias Espiritu and Aristotle Baluyut Viray from the Sandiganbayan.

A PHDO will command the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to prevent the subject individuals from leaving the country.

“By taking advantage of his official position as the representative of the Social Amelioration and Genuine Intervention on Poverty (Sagip) Partylist, and the influence he wields as congressman, respondent Marcoleta unjustly enriched himself at the expense and to the damage and prejudice of the Filipino people and the Republic of the Philippines when he accepted such excessive sum of money respondents Defensor, Viray and Espiritu,” the Ombudsman said.

The Office of the Ombudsman earlier recommended the filing of plunder and indirect bribery charges against Marcoleta and three others over alleged undisclosed campaign donations amounting to P75 million received during the 2025 election period.

The respondents also allegedly violated laws prohibiting public officials from receiving gifts.

According to prosecutors, Marcoleta allegedly received: