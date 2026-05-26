Ombudsman seeks travel hold vs Marcoleta, 3 others over P75M ‘unconscionable’ gifts

THE Office of the Ombudsman accused former Sagip party-list representative and now Senator Rodante Marcoleta of “unjustly enriching” himself when he accepted an “unconscionable” P75 million gift from three individuals in January 2025.
The Ombudsman made the claim as it sought the issuance of the precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Marcoleta, former Anakalusugan party-list representative Mike Defensor, and businessmen Joseph Varias Espiritu and Aristotle Baluyut Viray from the Sandiganbayan.
A PHDO will command the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to prevent the subject individuals from leaving the country.
“By taking advantage of his official position as the representative of the Social Amelioration and Genuine Intervention on Poverty (Sagip) Partylist, and the influence he wields as congressman, respondent Marcoleta unjustly enriched himself at the expense and to the damage and prejudice of the Filipino people and the Republic of the Philippines when he accepted such excessive sum of money respondents Defensor, Viray and Espiritu,” the Ombudsman said.
The Office of the Ombudsman earlier recommended the filing of plunder and indirect bribery charges against Marcoleta and three others over alleged undisclosed campaign donations amounting to P75 million received during the 2025 election period.
The respondents also allegedly violated laws prohibiting public officials from receiving gifts.
According to prosecutors, Marcoleta allegedly received:
30 million on January 6, 2025
P25 million on January 8, 2025
P20 million on January 9, 2025
The Ombudsman claimed the money was not properly declared in Marcoleta’s 2025 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), as well as in his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) filed for the 2025 senatorial elections.
It also noted that the donor’s taxes were paid only in December 2025, months after the alleged donations were made, a violation of Section 103 (B) of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 (NIRC).
Under the said law, the return of the donor shall be filed within 30 days after the date the gift is made and the tax due thereon shall be paid at the time of filing.
“All three private individuals connived and conspired in concealing the real purpose and intention of the gift and belatedly filed the donor's tax return as a mere afterthought,” the Ombudsman said in its request for PHDO.
“Respondent Marcoleta should also be charged [with] three counts of Indirect Bribery for accepting gifts from private individuals given to him by virtue of his position or influence as a public officer,” it added.
In a Senate privilege speech, Marcoleta denied the accusation, saying the complaints are “politically motivated” and that they were intended to intimidate dissenting voices in government. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)