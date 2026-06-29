Ombudsman set to file plunder charges vs Marcoleta

THE Office of the Ombudsman is set to file a plunder case this week before the Sandiganbayan against Senator Rodante Marcoleta in connection with the alleged P75 million worth of campaign donations he received during the 2025 election period.

“It's (against) Senator Marcoleta, definitely. It is for resolution. We're about to file it before the Sandiganbayan. It’s plunder,” Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a press conference on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The Ombudsman earlier launched an investigation on three cash donations allegedly received by Marcoleta in January 2025 from former Quezon City representative Mike Defensor, Aristotle Baluyut Viray, and Joseph Varias Espiritu.

Investigators said the donations amounted to P30 million, P25 million, and P20 million, respectively.

The Ombudsman previously recommended that Marcoleta face charges for plunder, indirect bribery, and violations of Presidential Decree 46, which prohibits public officials from receiving gifts from private individuals under certain circumstances.

Defensor, Viray, and Espiritu were likewise named as respondents in the complaint.

The Ombudsman claimed the money was not properly declared in Marcoleta’s 2025 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), as well as in his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) filed for the 2025 senatorial elections.

It also noted that the donor’s taxes were paid only in December 2025, months after the alleged donations were made, a violation of Section 103 (B) of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 (NIRC).

Under the said law, the return of the donor shall be filed within 30 days after the date the gift is made and the tax due thereon shall be paid at the time of filing.

Marcoleta, for his part, denied any wrongdoing and has described the complaints as an attempt to “punish dissent.”

He has insisted that the contributions were legitimate campaign donations and has vowed to contest the charges in court.

The filing of the case follows the Sandiganbayan's earlier issuance of a precautionary hold departure order against Marcoleta and his co-respondents while the proceedings continue. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)