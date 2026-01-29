Ombudsman slams Zaldy Co’s ‘dilatory tactics’

THE Office of the Ombudsman lamented the “dilatory tactics” of fugitive former Ako-Bicol party list representative Zaldy Co, who filed a petition seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court on the government efforts to prosecute him over anomalous flood control projects.

“The Office of the Ombudsman will not be distracted by dilatory tactics meant to derail the in-depth investigation into his illegal and corrupt acts,” Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said in a statement on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

“We will stay focused,” he added.

Co, who has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan over the anomalous P289 million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, reportedly filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court against Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on January 25.

The embattled former lawmaker urged the High Court to issue a temporary restraining order against the Ombudsman resolution on November 14, 2025 recommending the charges against him for lack of merit.

Co said in his petition that Remulla acted in haste in filing corruption and malversation of public funds charges against him, hence, the resolution should be declared null and void.

He also noted that they were not properly informed by the Office of the Ombudsman of the charges being filed against him and that they were not able to access documents related to the said cases.

He said these shortcomings of the Office of the Ombudsman are a “disregard” of his constitutional right to due process and established rules of procedure.

Co also noted the refusal of the Office of the Ombudsman to recognize the recommendation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) that its findings are not sufficient to indict him since he merely had “beneficial ownership” of Sunwest, the construction firm allegedly involved in anomalous flood control projects.

Co personally signed the petition before a notary public in Nacka, Stockholm in Sweden on January 15 and it was submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyers.

This runs contrary to the claim of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla that Co is hiding in a gated community in Lisbon, Portugal.

In a television interview, Remulla said they were surprised by reports that Co personally appeared before a notary public in Sweden.

He noted that countries in the European Union are borderless, which means traveling from one country to another would not be that hard.

Remulla said land travel from Lisbon to Sweden would take around two days while a day and a half by train.

“Nagulat nga kami. Kasi naman yung lugar nila gated community, madali tumakas rin doon eh kung magtatago ka sa kotse (We were surprised. Their place is a gated community, and it’s easy to escape there, especially if you’re hiding in a car),” he said.

Co also insisted in his petition that he did not flee the country, noting that his travel abroad in July 2025 for a medical leave was fully authorized by the House of Representatives.

He said he cannot return to the country due to imminent threats to his life stemming from his alleged involvement in the flood control fiasco. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)