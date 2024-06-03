Ombudsman suspends Alice Guo, 2 others

THE Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and two others amid the ongoing probe into their alleged links to a raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) that is believed to be involved in various illegal activities.

In a nine-page order signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on May 31, 2024 that was released to the media on Monday, June 3, 2024, a six-month preventive suspension without pay was meted against Guo; Edwin Ocampo, Bamban’s Business Permit and Licensing Officer; and Adden Sigua, municipal legal officer.

The order is in relation to the charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service filed against Guo, Ocampo and Sigua by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Also among the respondents in the case were incumbent Bamban Vice Mayor Leonardo Anunciacion and his predecessor William Cura; former Bamban councilors Alvin Dale Sibal, Fortunato Mejia, Ariel Alimurong, Nestor Peña and Eduardo Gutierrez; and incumbent councilors Johny Sales, Ernesto Salting, Jayson Galang, Jose Salting Jr., Nikko Balilo, Erano Timbang, Robin Mangiliman, Jose Casmo Aguilar, Mary Andrei Lacsamana, and Ranier Rivera.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros launched on May 7, 2024 its probe into the recently raided Pogo hub, Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), in Bamban, Tarlac that resulted in the rescue of 800 employees, including around 500 foreigners, of which 427 were Chinese nationals.

The raid stemmed from a complaint of one of its Vietnamese workers who escaped from the facility, which is located in the 7.9-hectare property owned by Baofu Land Development Inc., (BLDI), a few meters away from the Municipal Hall of Bamban in Tarlac.

The ZYTI was formerly Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc., which was raided by the authorities on February 1, 2023.

The DILG noted in its complaint that Guo issued business permit to ZYTI on June 27, 2023 even without the required fire safety inspection certificate (FSIC) and affidavit of undertaking, and on January 17, 2024 without the required FSIC and despite the provisional Pagcor license of ZYTI that is only valid until February 29, 2024.

Guo admitted in the Senate hearing that she owned 50 percent of the BLDI.

The DILG alleged that “Guo did not cancel or revoke their business permits because of her business interest in Baofu.”

It said Sigua was remiss in his duty after he failed to investigate or cause to be investigated the negligence of the Municipal Council in issuing resolution interposing no objection to the application of the ZYTI and for failing to investigate or cause the probe against Ocampo for processing and issuing business permits to ZYTI despite some deficiencies in its application.

The DILG asserted that Guo failed to ensure that Ocampo and Sigua faithfully discharge their duties and functions on looking over the application of ZYTI’s business permits. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)