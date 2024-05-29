Ombudsman suspends Bohol guv, 68 others over Chocolate Hills resort

THE Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month suspension of Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado and 68 other local government officials amid the ongoing probe into the construction of a resort within the protected area of Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

The order, dated May 22, meted “preventive suspension until the administrative adjudication of this case is terminated, but not to exceed six months without pay,” to Aumentado, Sagbayan Mayor Restituto Suarez III, Batuan Mayor Antonio Jumawid, Catigbian Mayor Elizabeth Mandin-Pace, Clarin Mayor Eugeniano Ibarra, Bilar Mayor Norman Palacio, Sierra Bullones Mayor Michael Doria, Valencia Mayor Dionisio Neil Balite and Carmen Mayor Conchita Toribio-Delos Reyes.

Also covered by the order were Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Environment Management Bureau Regional Director Ma. Victoria Abrera, DENR regional executive director Paquito Melicor, DENR-Central Visayas Director Gilbert Gonzales, Office of Civil Defense Regional Director Eugene Cabrera, Department of Agriculture-Central Visayas Director Joel Elumba, and barangay officials from Bilar, Carmen, Sagbayan, Batuan, Bilar, Dagohoy and Clarin.

They were facing charges for grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in relation to the controversial Captain’s Peak resort in Barangay Canmano in Sagbayan town, within the Chocolate Hills, which has been declared as protected area and a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Also named as respondents in the case were Bohol first and third district Representatives Edgar Chatto and Kristine Alexie Tutor, respectively, as well as former Bohol governors Rene Relampagos and Arthur Yap.