Ombudsman to probe Legarda, Leviste, Cusi over P10-B solar project

OMBUDSMAN Jesus Crispin Remulla announced on Friday, July 31, 2026, that Senator Loren Legarda, her son Batangas Representative Leandro Leviste, and former Energy secretary Alfonso Cusi will undergo a preliminary investigation over complaints for plunder, graft, and conflict of interest stemming from a controversial P10-billion solar energy project.

Speaking at a press conference, Remulla said the complaints center on the alleged grant of exclusive rights over solar energy service contracts, which he claimed caused significant losses to the government and the public.

“Mabigat na kaso kasi ‘yung kanilang pagkahawak ng eksklusibo sa solar ay talagang nagdulot ng damage sa ating republika, dahil hindi naman sila tumupad sa dapat nilang tuparin at hindi nila ginawa ang dapat nilang gawin,” he said.

(The case against them is serious because their exclusive control over the solar sector caused significant damage to our republic. They failed to fulfill their obligations and did not do what they were supposed to do.)

He alleged that the project failed to deliver its intended commitments despite securing exclusive contracts covering large areas for solar energy development, claiming the arrangement prevented other investors from participating in the sector.

“Malinaw na malinaw ang kaso na ang kanilang ginawa ay labag sa batas. Ang laki ng nawala sa ating mga Pilipino sa pagkakasalansan ng solar empire ni Leviste na ang nangyari talaga ay ibinenta lang, hindi naman talaga tumupad sa pagpapa kuryente ng ating republika kasi kumuha sila ng exclusive service contracts sa buong Pilipinas na sila lang ang maaaring magproduce, gumamit at magbenta ng solar energy na talagang taliwas naman sa batas ng Diyos dahil ang araw ay para sa lahat ng tao. Para silang nagmamayari ng power ng araw to the exclusion of other Filipinos and other investors,” he added.

(The case is crystal clear: what they did was against the law. The Filipino people suffered enormous losses because of Leviste's so-called solar empire. What really happened was that the contracts were merely sold, instead of fulfilling their purpose of providing electricity to the country. They obtained exclusive service contracts covering the entire Philippines, giving only them the right to produce, use, and sell solar energy. This, he said, is contrary even to God's law because the sun belongs to everyone. It is as if they claimed ownership over the power of the sun to the exclusion of other Filipinos and other investors.)

According to Remulla, the preliminary investigation will determine whether sufficient grounds exist to pursue criminal charges against the respondents.

The Ombudsman also alleged that Legarda may have used her influence while serving as chairperson of the Senate finance committee to help her son secure an exclusive franchise when he was still in his early 20s.

He claimed this forms part of the basis for the conflict of interest allegations included in the complaints.

Cusi, who served as Energy secretary under the Duterte administration, was also named in the complaints in connection with the approval and implementation of the questioned solar energy contracts.

A preliminary investigation is a fact-finding stage in criminal proceedings during which prosecutors determine whether probable cause exists to file charges in court. It does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Leviste, founder of renewable energy firm Solar Philippines, has long been one of the country's most prominent advocates of large-scale solar power development.

His company pursued numerous solar projects nationwide through solar energy service contracts and sought to accelerate the country's transition to renewable energy.

However, the company has also faced criticism over its extensive portfolio of service contracts. Industry stakeholders and some lawmakers had previously questioned whether certain projects were progressing within prescribed development timelines, raising concerns that large tracts of land and renewable energy resources were effectively tied up without being fully developed.

The Department of Energy (DOE) in previous years reviewed several renewable energy service contracts as part of broader efforts to ensure developers complied with project milestones and to prevent speculation or the warehousing of energy resources.

The review affected multiple renewable energy developers, including projects linked to Solar Philippines.

Leviste has consistently defended the company's operations, saying the projects complied with government requirements and that delays were largely attributable to regulatory processes, transmission constraints, land acquisition issues, and other factors common to large infrastructure developments.

He has also maintained that Solar Philippines played a key role in expanding renewable energy investments in the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)