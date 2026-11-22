THE Office of the Ombudsman has upheld the six-month suspension without pay of former Dalaguete mayor Ronald Allan G. Cesante and five other municipal officials after rejecting their bid to overturn an earlier ruling finding them guilty of gross neglect of duty over irregularities in a municipal warehouse project.

In a Consolidated Order, the Ombudsman denied the respondents’ motion for reconsideration, affirming its August 29, 2025 decision holding them administratively liable for the construction of a warehouse on privately-owned property.

Aside from Cesante, the other officials covered by the ruling were former municipal assessor and Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chairperson Edmund M. Centeno; former municipal budget officer and BAC vice-chairperson Brenda S. Vergara; Zoning Officer II Essandre P. Amprad; Municipal Government Department Head-I Donald Abraham P. Lara; and Administrative Assistant V Cristina Y. Miranda.

The case stemmed from complaints filed by Jose Rene E. Moran and Braulio G. Moran questioning the Municipal Government's decision to pursue the warehouse project on a property covered by a Special Power of Attorney (SPA) executed by the heirs of Teodorica Severino and Pedro Moran in favor of Hetzel Moran.

The respondents maintained that they acted within their authority, citing a Permit to Enter previously signed by Hetzel Moran as the basis for the municipality's entry into the property and the conduct of pre-procurement activities.

Cesante also argued that he should not be held personally liable for the alleged procurement irregularities, maintaining that these matters fell under the responsibility of the BAC.

The Ombudsman, however, found the arguments unconvincing.

It pointed out that the SPA granted to Hetzel Moran did not authorize her to allow the municipality unrestricted access to the property or permit the construction of a warehouse there. Her authority was limited to entering into a Deed of Exchange with the local government.

“Respondents mayor and BAC members should not have merely relied on the Permit to Enter but proactively verified from all the legal heirs if indeed Hetzel Moran had the legal authority to allow the Municipality unlimited access over the said lot,” the order read.

“They should have taken meticulous efforts to ensure that all documents were in order before the procurement and award of the project, and before the warehouse inside the questioned lot was constructed,” it added.

With the denial of their motion, the Ombudsman affirmed its finding of gross neglect of duty against the six officials and maintained the penalty of six months' suspension from government service without pay. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)