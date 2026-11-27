THE Office of the Ombudsman warned government officials and employees on Friday, November 27, 2026, against solicitation amid the holiday season.

The warning came after the six-month suspension of a barangay secretary in Makati City over solicitation letters for the Christmas party of barangay officials and personnel issued using official government letterhead.

The official was found administratively liable for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The Ombudsman stressed that using the authority and resources associated with public office to solicit donations for a purpose not established as a government function falls short of the standards of integrity expected of public servants.

“Such semblance of the imprimatur of public office for a purpose not shown to be a governmental function is inconsistent with the standards of integrity and propriety expected of public employees. It creates the appearance that the government itself is requesting private individuals to provide money or property for the benefit of its personnel. This is precisely the type of conduct that may diminish public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of public service,” the ruling read.

The Ombudsman said public officials and employees must not only refrain from corruption and personal enrichment but also avoid invoking the authority of their offices for private or unauthorized purposes.

It said soliciting donations using an official government position tarnishes the image and integrity of the government. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)