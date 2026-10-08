Ombudsman warns vs use of government fuel for private vehicles

THE Office of the Ombudsman warned government agencies to ensure that gasoline is allocated for government vehicles and not used for private vehicles.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla issued the statement amid rising fuel costs and following its decision on the case of former Bohol Second District Provincial Board Member Vierna Mae Boniel-Maglasang, who was dismissed from service for serious dishonesty.

Maglasang was perpetually disqualified from holding public office and dismissed from service for reportedly using fuel allocated for a government vehicle to be dispensed instead into private motor vehicles.

In its decision, the Office of the Ombudsman also penalized Maglasang with all the accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility and a bar from taking civil service examinations. Additionally, her retirement benefits were also ordered forfeited.

The complaint against Maglasang was filed by Bohol Third District Board Member Dionisio Joseph Balite, who claimed that the former official used a total of 100 liters of gasoline allocated for a government vehicle for private vehicles in 2024.

“Acts like this destroy the image of the government,” said Remulla.

“Ang mga ganitong gawain—kasama na ang mga higop gasolina, pagkarga sa hindi government vehicle, at pamemeke ng mga resibo—ay hindi ipagsasawalang-bahala ng ahensya,” he added.

(Such acts—including siphoning gasoline, fueling non-government vehicles, and falsifying receipts—will not be tolerated by the agency.)

The Ombudsman warned that government officials found guilty of similar acts will face the harshest penalty under the law. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)