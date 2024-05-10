'One-Minute Prayer for Peace' set June 8

AMID the protracted conflicts in different parts of the world, the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas (Laiko) called on the faithful to participate in the "One-Minute Prayer for Peace" activity set on June 8 at 1 p.m.

In a letter addressed to all archbishops and bishops in the Philippines, the Laiko called on the clergy to help promote participation among their flock to the peace initiative.

"On June 8, 2024, at 1 p.m., let us organize to unite in prayer for peace," said Laiko executive vice president Albert Loteyro.

"We appeal to your Eminencies/Excellencies to promote this in your Arch/Dioceses and actively participate in this noble initiative for peace in the whole world," he added.

The lay official said the activity is much needed given the prolonged hostilities in parts of the world.

"This year's call for prayer is urgently needed for peace in Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, and all over the world," said Loteyro.

To recall, the "One Minute Prayer for Peace" is now in its 10th year, after it was initiated by the International Forum of Catholic Action (IFCA).

IFCA took on the initiative in support of the "Invocation for Peace" meeting called by Pope Francis back in June 8, 2014 at the Vatican. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)