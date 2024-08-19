Ongoing probe into drugs, Pogo crimes 'not intended to pin down Duterte'

HOUSE Committee on Public Accounts Chairperson Abang Lingkod party-list Representative Joseph Stephen "Caraps" Paduano denied on Monday, August 19, 2024, that the ongoing investigation into drug war deaths and crimes related to illegal drugs and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) is intended to pressure the family of Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In a statement, Paduano reiterated their commitment to finding the truth based on evidence and not politics.

"If the Dutertes have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear from our investigation. Our investigation is thorough and impartial. We follow the facts wherever they lead, and we won’t allow any distractions to derail our efforts," Paduano said.

The House Committee in Public Accounts is one of the “quad-committee” formed to comprehensively investigate the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the Duterte administration.

The other members of the committee include the Committee on Dangerous Drugs, chaired by Representative Ace Barbers; the Committee on Public Order and Safety, chaired by Representative Dan Fernandez; and the Committee on Human Rights, chaired by Representative Bienvenido Abante.

During the committee's hearing in Pampanga on Friday, August 16, former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban linked Vice President Duterte's husband, Attorney Mans Carpio, her brother and Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte, and businessman Michael Yang to the P11 billion worth of illegal drug shipment that entered the country in 2018.

Guban was detained after being indicted in connection to the said drug shipment.

In response, Congressman Duterte took a jab at Guban for issuing “baseless accusations.”

“Nais ko pong ipaalala sa taumbayan na ang salitang 'star witness' ay humahalimbawa lamang sa mga taong nagsasalita ng katotohanan lamang at may kredibilidad. Hindi po si Jimmy Guban ang taong yan sapagkat siya po ay na i-contempt na ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee dahil sa kanyang pagsisinungaling,” he said.

(I would like to remind the public that the term 'star witness' refers to individuals who speak only the truth and have credibility. Jimmy Guban is not that person because he has been held in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee due to his dishonesty.)

“Klaro po na walang kredibilidad ang taong ‘yan at walang basehan ang kanyang mga sinasabi noon pa man, kaya di ko po alam kung bakit bigla po siyang naging star witness dito,” Duterte added.

(It is clear that this person has no credibility and his statements have had no basis from the beginning, so I don't understand why he has suddenly become a star witness in this case.)

During a Senate hearing years back, Guban accused then-fellow police official, Senior Superintendent Eduardo Acierto of bringing the P11-billion shabu shipment into the country.

He later recanted his statement, saying that he and Acierto were actually working together to prevent the illegal entry of drug shipments into the country.

In July, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV filed complaints against Representative Duterte, Carpio, former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, and seven others over their alleged involvement in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), which was recovered in Valenzuela City in 2017. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)