Online gambling activities down by 50%

ONLINE gambling activities have decreased by 50 percent after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) ordered electronic wallet providers (e-wallets) to eliminate all icons and links directing users to online gambling platforms.

This was revealed by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairman Al Tengco during a budget deliberation of the House Committee on Appropriations last week.

Following the August 14 Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on online gambling, BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan issued a memorandum directing e-wallet platforms to remove in-app features that promote or provide access to e-gambling sites.

Among those who took a firm stance against online gambling was Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, who grilled Tangonan for his delayed action and lack of political will.

Cayetano questioned Tangonan on why he waited until the day of the hearing to issue the order when the BSP had already consulted e-wallet operators as early as July.

The Taguig lawmaker earlier filed Senate Bill No. 109, or the Anti-Online Gambling Advertisement Act of 2025, which seeks to ban all forms of ads, marketing, and promotions for online gambling across television, radio, internet, social media, print, and outdoor platforms, including company sponsorships of sports and cultural events.

The measure is part of Cayetano's broader campaign to curb online gambling, which he says fuels addiction, financial distress, and family breakdowns.

Under the proposed measure, the penalty for those involved in online gambling is set at six years in prison or fines of up to P5 million, with harsher sanctions for public officials.

“As part of our persistent push toward a total ban on online gambling, we start with cutting off its oxygen—advertising,” Cayetano said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)