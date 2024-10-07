Online seller couple shot dead

A COUPLE involved in online business was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men in Mexico, Pampanga on Friday, October 4, 2024.

In a press conference on Monday, October 7, 2024, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said there were already two persons of interest in the killing of Lerma and Arvin Lulu.

She said there is also a witness who was able to provide vital information to identify the perpetrators.

The couple was aboard a pick-up together with their six-year-old and 14-year-old children, plying along Barangay Sto. Rosario when the gunmen approached them and fired at the victims.

The couple, who were both engaged in online business, died on the spot while the minors survived the attack.

Fajardo said the victims came from a business meeting in Angeles, Pampanga before the incident happened.

She said investigators are looking into business and personal grudge as the motive in the killing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)