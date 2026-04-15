Online voter reactivation open until April 24

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is reminding the public that all types of applications for reactivation of registration records to be done online will only be allowed until April 24.

Based on its Resolution 11177, the Comelec said online filing of application for reactivation won't be until May 18, which is the deadline for the voter registration period.

"Online filing of application for reactivation; reactivation with transfer of registration within or with correction of entries; reactivation with transfer within and correction of entries; and reactivation with updating of records of Senior Citizens, Persons with Disabilities, and members of ICCs/IPs shall be continuously received by the OEOs through their official email addresses until April 24, 2026," said the Comelec.

To note, the Comelec allows online filing, reception, and processing of application for reactivation, reactivation with correction of entries, reactivation with transfer within the same city/municipality/district, and reactivation with transfer within and correction of entries.

This is allowed provided that the applicant/s have complete biometrics data in the local database of the city/municipality/district where he/she filed the application.

Based on current Comelec data, there are 172,894 applications for reactivation; 46,845 applications for reactivation with correction of entries; 39,741 applications for transfer with reactivation; and 14,225 applications for transfer with reactivation and correction of entries.

On the other hand, the Comelec said the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) will also have its last day on April 24.

In the same Resolution, the Comelec said RAP activities will no longer be held beyond April 24.

"The reception of RAP applications at the Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) shall be until April 24, 2026," said the Comelec.

To note, OEOs are allowed to conduct RAP activities either in the morning or evening at various locations, including schools and universities, government agencies and departments, hospitals, call centers, airports, and other strategic sites.

Applications filed through RAP activities will then be sent to the OEOs, where the applicants intend to register as voters or transfer their registration records.

For the period of October 20, 2025 until April 11, 2026, there have been a total of 9,163 applications for voter registration filed via RAP activities. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)