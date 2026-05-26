Only 30% of repatriated Middle East OFWs want local jobs, business ventures

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said Tuesday, May 26, 2026, that only around 30 percent of the repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from crisis-torn Middle East are looking to stay at home.

In a television interview, Owwa Administrator Patricia Caunan said only a small percentage of the repatriated OFWs said they want to have local employment or their own business ventures.

"We do a survey, and ask everyone that returned home what their needs are, what their educational background is, what training they have received, where they want to work," said Caunan.

"There is a small percentage (among the respondents), who are looking for work here or want to have their own business," she added.

The Owwa head also bared that seven in every 10 repatriated OFWs are still looking to find jobs abroad.

"Admittedly, among those we surveyed, close to 70 percent are still looking for work abroad," said Caunan.

Regardless of their preferred reintegration pathway, Caunan said the government is ready to provide them all the needed assistance.

Foremost of which, she said, is the upskilling of returning OFWs in order to increase their employability whether abroad or locally.

"We are focused on providing upskilling opportunities... so that they will have more opportunities to improve their lives and of their families," said Caunan.

She said Owwa and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) also offer livelihood assistance to returning OFWs.

"We help Owwa members start their businesses. This is a one-time grant, not a loan, from Owwa,” said Caunan.

As of May 24, a total of 10,129 OFWs and their dependents have been repatriated from the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)