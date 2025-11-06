OP provides P760M aid to Tino-stricken provinces

THE Office of the President (OP) has approved the release of P760 million in financial assistance to local government units (LGUs) affected by Typhoon Tino.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the provinces of Cebu, Capiz, Surigao del Norte, Iloilo, Bohol, and Negros Occidental will each receive P50 million, while Eastern Samar, Surigao del Sur, Southern Leyte, Antique, and Aklan will each get P40 million.

Leyte and Masbate will receive P30 million each; Guimaras, Agusan del Norte, and Dinagat Islands will each get P20 million; and Biliran, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Misamis Oriental, Negros Oriental, and Palawan will each receive P10 million.

Meanwhile, P5 million will be distributed to Albay, Romblon, Batangas, Northern Samar, Siquijor, Quezon, the City of Manila (due to stranded passengers), Samar, Agusan del Sur, Laguna, Zamboanga City, Camiguin, Occidental Mindoro, Camarines Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, and Iligan City.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier approved the declaration of a state of national calamity due to the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino, particularly in the Visayas region, and the looming threat of another powerful typhoon.

Over a hundred people have been reported dead, while 127 others remain missing following Tino’s onslaught.

The typhoon, which brought massive floods and flash floods to several communities, particularly in Cebu province, displaced more than two million individuals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)