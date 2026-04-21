Opapru Carlito Galvez quits

PRESIDENTIAL Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) Carlito Galvez Jr. has stepped down from his post.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the appointment of former Interior and Local Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento as the new Opapru.

Galvez’s resignation came almost a week after former National Security Adviser Eduardo Año quit post.

Galvez and Año both served as the former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

They also served in the Cabinet of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Galvez served as the secretary of national defense, while Año as the former Interior and Local Government secretary at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)