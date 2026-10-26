Operators urged to ensure PUV roadworthiness for Undas rush

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday reminded public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers to ensure the roadworthiness of their units, as millions of Filipinos prepare to travel for the Undas holiday break.

In a statement, acting LTFRB chairperson Greg Pua Jr. said ensuring that every PUV unit is properly maintained is an obligation under the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) and other authority to operate.

Pua noted that a significant increase in passengers is expected to start on Friday, October 30.

To meet the demand, the LTFRB issued special permits to more than 1,200 passenger buses across the country, mostly covering Metro Manila to various parts of Luzon, and vice versa.

"Always remember that your passengers pay not only for them to reach their destinations but also for the trust and confidence that they will travel safely and comfortably," he said.

The reminder extends to other modes of public transportation, such as taxis, ride-hailing services and other PUVs, as travelers also head to and from bus terminals, airports and seaports.

He also warned operators against a complacent mindset regarding vehicle maintenance, urging them to do away with the "puwede pa yan (good enough)" mentality.

“Lives of people are at stake and as responsible operators and drivers, it is always a must to regularly check the condition of your units," he said.

He added that poorly maintained units also threaten other road users, and warned of serious legal consequences for operators who fail to comply.

"Our reminder for road safety comes with a warning of serious legal consequences. Let us not go that way by simply complying with the obligations which you promised to observe when you were applying for the CPC and authority to operate," he said. (Raymond Carl Dela Cruz/PNA)