Bunye: Beyond SALNs: Why lifestyle checks are the missing link in anti-corruption reform

THE recent decision of Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla to restore public access to Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) is a welcome step toward transparency. For too long, restrictions on SALN disclosure have undermined public trust, shielding officials from scrutiny and weakening one of our most basic accountability tools. But let us be clear: SALNs alone are not enough. Without verification, they risk becoming symbolic paperwork—filed, archived, and forgotten.

Six of the country’s most respected organizations—the Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines, Justice Reform Initiative, and Institute for Solidarity in Asia—have now raised the alarm. Their message is simple but powerful: pair SALNs with lifestyle checks. Lifestyle audits can reveal discrepancies between declared wealth and actual living standards. In today’s digital age, where travel records, luxury purchases, and even social media footprints leave trails, such checks are not only feasible but necessary.

Officials will think twice before engaging in illicit enrichment if they know their lifestyles will be scrutinized. SALNs become meaningful only when matched against real-world behavior. Citizens deserve assurance that transparency is more than a ritual—it is a safeguard. The demand for lifestyle checks is not an attack on public servants. It is a call for integrity, a reminder that leadership is stewardship. If we expect ordinary Filipinos to pay taxes faithfully, we must expect public officials to account for their wealth honestly.

The Philippines has long struggled with corruption’s corrosive effects—on investment, on governance, and on hope itself. By institutionalizing lifestyle checks, we can begin to restore confidence in our institutions and prove that transparency is more than a slogan. The business community has spoken. Civil society is watching. The ball is now in the government’s court. SALNs opened the door. Lifestyle checks will ensure we walk through it.

This reform is not about punishing success or discouraging ambition. It is about ensuring that public service remains rooted in honesty. A government that embraces lifestyle checks signals to investors, partners, and citizens that it is serious about accountability. Such a move would strengthen our democratic institutions and align us with global best practices in governance. Other countries have shown that lifestyle audits, when properly implemented, can deter corruption and restore confidence in public institutions. The Philippines should not lag behind.

The credibility of our leaders is measured not only by what they declare but by how they live. When officials display wealth far beyond their declared means, the public is left to wonder whether corruption is being tolerated. Lifestyle checks provide the missing link between transparency and accountability. They transform SALNs from static documents into living instruments of trust.

The call of the business community deserves urgent attention. These organizations represent sectors that drive growth, create jobs, and sustain the economy. Their demand for lifestyle checks reflects not only a moral imperative but also an economic one. Corruption erodes competitiveness, deters investment, and undermines progress. A clean and accountable government is not just good politics—it is good economics.

Ultimately, the fight against corruption is a fight for the nation’s soul. It is about ensuring that public office remains a public trust. It is about proving that transparency is more than a slogan, and accountability more than a promise. Lifestyle checks are not a cure-all, but they are a crucial step forward. They will help ensure that SALNs are not just filed but validated, not just disclosed but believed.

The Ombudsman’s move to restore access to SALNs has opened the door. It is now up to our leaders to walk through it, armed with the courage to institutionalize lifestyle checks. Only then can we begin to rebuild trust, strengthen governance, and prove to the world—and to ourselves—that the Philippines is ready to match transparency with accountability.