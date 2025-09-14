Bunye: Cash under fire: Can Purisima’s proposal clean up corruption?

IN A country where envelopes stuffed with bills have long been synonymous with backdoor deals, former Finance Secretary Cesar V. Purisima is calling for a radical rethink of how cash flows through the Philippine economy. His proposal? Limit high-value cash transactions, lower the top currency denomination, and push for a digital-first financial system.

This isn’t just a technocratic tweak—it’s a full-on assault on the mechanics of corruption.

The rationale

Purisima argues that cash is the lifeblood of illicit activity: “Bribes, kickbacks and under-the-table deals thrive in cash precisely because it is untraceable, untaxed and invisible to regulators,” he wrote in a recent post. With the country reeling from scandals in flood control projects and public works, he believes it’s time to cut off corruption at its source.

His recommendations include:

Setting caps on cash transactions, similar to European models.

Requiring banks to flag large withdrawals.

Lowering the top denomination from P1,000 to P500 or P200.

Implementing predictable demonetization cycles, like Singapore and Switzerland.

Accelerating digital payment adoption, especially in government procurement.

Pros: Why it could work

Transparency Boost: Digital payments leave audit trails, making it harder to hide illicit transfers.

Tax Compliance: More visible transactions mean better tax enforcement and higher revenue.

Deterrence by Design: Lower denominations make large bribes physically bulkier and riskier to transport.

Modernization: Encourages financial inclusion and tech adoption, especially among small businesses.

Global Alignment: Brings the Philippines closer to international best practices in anti-money laundering.

Cons: What could go wrong

Exclusion Risks: Rural and low-income Filipinos may struggle with digital access, risking marginalization.

Privacy Concerns: Increased surveillance of financial activity could raise civil liberty issues.

Implementation Hurdles: Banks and regulators may lack the infrastructure or coordination to monitor effectively.

Resistance from Informal Sector: Many small vendors and freelancers rely on cash for flexibility and speed.

Political Pushback: Entrenched interests may resist reforms that threaten their access to untraceable funds.

What’s next?

Purisima’s proposal is gaining traction among reform-minded economists and transparency advocates, but it will require bold political will and public buy-in. The challenge lies not just in policy design, but in execution—ensuring that reforms don’t punish the poor while trying to catch the powerful.

As the Philippines stands at a crossroads, this cash crackdown could be a defining moment in its fight against corruption. Whether it becomes law or fades into the background will depend on how loudly the public demands accountability.