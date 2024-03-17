Bunye: Celebrating women leaders: Ayala's legacy of empowerment

IN CELEBRATION of National Women's Month, The Ayala Way presents a tribute to the incredible women who have left an enduring impact on the Ayala legacy. From historical figures of the founding family to present-day female executives, their journeys of success and leadership insights are showcased.

Margarita Roxas de Ayala, a second-generation partner, left an indelible mark with her entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic endeavors. She founded Concordia College, emphasizing her dedication to education and community empowerment.

Following her lead, Margarita's daughters Carmen and Trinidad de Ayala y Roxas demonstrated unwavering leadership, steering the family enterprise through pivotal moments in history, laying the foundation for Ayala's evolution into a diversified conglomerate.

In the 60s, Mercedes Zobel McMicking, a fifth-generation partner, made significant contributions with her quiet yet influential leadership style. She played a pivotal role in establishing the Filipinas Foundation, now the Ayala Foundation, showcasing her commitment to social impact and sustainable development.

Breaking barriers, Meean Dy became the first female president and CEO of Ayala Land, earning recognition on Forbes' list of Asia's Power Businesswomen in 2023. Her ascent reflects Ayala's dedication to diversity and inclusion, setting a precedent for female leadership in the corporate world.

Recent appointments like Beia Latay as CEO of KonsultaMD highlight Ayala's commitment to fostering female talent and revolutionizing healthcare accessibility through innovative telehealth solutions.

Mariana Zobel de Ayala, an eighth-generation member, drives innovation and growth as an executive director at Ayala, spearheading leasing and hospitality initiatives at ALI. With expertise spanning various sectors including BPI's Consumer Bank Marketing and Digital Platforms group, Mariana embodies Ayala's commitment to progress and empowerment.

As we honor National Women's Month, we salute the trailblazing women of Ayala whose resilience, vision, and leadership have shaped the organization's past, present, and future. Their stories inspire generations, reaffirming Ayala's dedication to gender equality and empowerment both within the workplace and beyond.

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa (PLMun) inaugurates tourism and hospitality hub

Muntinlupa City is gearing up to welcome aspiring tourism and hospitality professionals with open arms as it unveils a brand-new academic hub dedicated to nurturing talent in these flourishing industries.

Led by Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the inauguration of the Juan N. Luna Academic Building 5 at Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa (PLMun) marked a significant milestone for the city and its educational landscape.

This state-of-the-art facility is a vital component of PLMun's Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (ITHM), set to offer top-notch education tailored to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding tourism and hospitality sector.

Dr. Raymund Arcega, President of PLMun, emphasized the institute's commitment to providing students with quality education and abundant job prospects in alignment with the city's thriving hotel and tourism scene.

Spanning three floors, the new building boasts cutting-edge amenities designed to simulate real-world experiences. From front desk and travel desk laboratories to fully equipped kitchen facilities and even a restobar, students will have access to hands-on learning opportunities right at their fingertips.

Moreover, the building houses essential administrative spaces like the ITHM Faculty and Dean's Offices, ensuring seamless support for students throughout their academic journey. Additionally, a Multimedia Room offers advanced technological resources for enhanced learning experiences.

But perhaps the crowning jewel of the Juan N. Luna Academic Building 5 is its rooftop garden, providing a serene retreat where students can unwind and find inspiration amidst their studies.

With its doors now open, this new academic haven promises to cultivate the next generation of tourism and hospitality leaders, empowering them to leave an indelible mark on Muntinlupa's dynamic industry landscape.