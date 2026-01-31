Bunye: Innovation. Inclusion. Integrity. The BSP’s 3 pillars for the future

AT THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) annual reception last January 23, Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. offered a toast that doubled as a roadmap. Beneath the evening’s warmth was a clear message: safeguarding the financial system is unfinished work. And the way forward rests on three pillars—Innovation, Inclusion, Integrity.

These ideas aren’t new, but today they’re nonnegotiable. Technology is reshaping finance at lightning speed, and trust—once taken for granted—must now be earned every single day.

Innovation, the Governor stressed, isn’t about buzzwords. It’s about making finance work better for people—helping Filipinos transact easily, save securely, and participate fully in a digital economy. Real innovation empowers.

Inclusion is both moral duty and economic strategy. As digital finance expands, no Filipino should be left behind. Inclusion connects growth with fairness, ensuring progress reaches small entrepreneurs, rural families, and the margins of society.

And integrity—the anchor of all central banking—remains paramount. Without it, innovation becomes reckless and inclusion becomes empty. Trust is the currency that underpins every other currency.

Lessons from the past

Hearing the Governor brought me back to my years on the Monetary Board (2008–2014) under Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. Those were turbulent global times, yet the Philippines stayed resilient because the BSP held fast to the same principles: prudence, professionalism, and unwavering public trust. Tools evolve; fundamentals endure.

A collective effort

The Monetary Board—Jose L. Querubin, Walter C. Wassmer, Frederick D. Go, Benjamin E. Diokno, Romeo L. Bernardo, and Rosalia V. De Leon—stood with the Governor during the toast, a reminder that central banking is never a solo act. Policy is shaped through debate, discipline, and shared responsibility.

The banking community’s role

Regulation sets the guardrails, but the system’s strength ultimately depends on the conduct of banks themselves. Trust is built by an entire ecosystem choosing integrity even when no one is watching.

A quiet pledge

As the evening ended, the toast felt less ceremonial and more like a commitment: that the BSP and the banking community will continue working together to build a financial system that is resilient, inclusive, and worthy of public confidence.

In a world of rapid change, the principles remain constant: • Innovation must empower. • Inclusion must uplift. • Integrity must endure.

These are not themes for one evening—they are the pillars of the future we must build together.