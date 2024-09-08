Bunye: SM Hotels’ Green Revolution in Waste Management

IN A groundbreaking move towards sustainability, SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC), the hospitality arm of the SM group, has unveiled an innovative technology that transforms food waste into filtered wastewater within 24 hours. This cutting-edge solution, known as the Organic Refuse Conversion Alternative (Orca) biodigester, is currently operational at Taal Vista Hotel in Pasay City.

Since its installation, the Orca biodigester has successfully diverted over 40,013 kilograms of food waste, translating to a remarkable reduction of 20,406.63 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This achievement underscores SMHCC’s commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

Leah Magallanes, SMHCC’s vice president for quality and sustainability, highlighted the transformative impact of the Orca biodigester on their waste management processes. “With the adoption of the Orca biodigester, we have transformed our food waste management process from a weeks-long ordeal to a streamlined, eco-friendly one-day cycle,” she stated on August 22.

The urgency of addressing food waste is further emphasized by a recent report from the United Nations Environment Programme, which estimates that household food waste in the Philippines amounts to a staggering 2.95 million tons annually. The hospitality industry, in particular, grapples with significant waste management challenges due to the high volume of food served daily.

In addition to the Orca biodigester, SMHCC is also implementing bokashi composting across its hotel portfolio. This method involves layering food waste with biological additives to produce compost, which can be used as natural fertilizer. Since introducing bokashi composting at five properties—Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Park Inn Bacolod, Park Inn Iloilo, and SMX Manila—SMHCC has diverted over 198,640 kilograms of food waste, saving 101,306 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

“Our combined efforts support our gardens and foster community-driven, eco-friendly practices through partnerships with local farmers and producers,” added Ms. Magallanes.

The Orca biodigester is an innovative technology designed to convert food waste into filtered wastewater within 24 hours. Here’s a simplified breakdown of how it works: Food waste is collected and placed into the Orca biodigester. The biodigester uses a combination of microorganisms and enzymes to break down the food waste. These microbes digest the organic material, speeding up the decomposition process. As the food waste breaks down, it is converted into a liquid form. The liquid waste is then filtered to remove any remaining solids and impurities. The final product is filtered wastewater, which can be safely disposed of or repurposed for non-potable uses.

The Orca biodigester is designed to handle a wide variety of food waste, making it a versatile solution for waste management. Here are some types of food waste it can process: 1) fruit and vegetable scraps 2) meat and fish, Including bones and skin 3) dairy products 4) grains and bread 5) leftover meals and 6) used grounds and leaves from beverages.

This process not only reduces the volume of waste but also minimizes the environmental impact by cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the need for landfill space.

In other parts of the world, similar biodigester technologies have been successfully implemented. For instance, in the United States, several universities and large institutions have adopted biodigesters to manage campus food waste, significantly reducing their environmental footprint and promoting sustainability.