Bunye: Spectacular BPI Corregidor Cup 2023 reignites spirit of sailing in the Philippines

THE BPI Private Wealth Signature Yacht Race Series began its inaugural race from November 16 to 19, 2023, with the highly anticipated BPI Corregidor Cup, organized by the Ocean Racing Club of the Philippines. This exciting competition took place amidst the stunning scenery of Corregidor and its historic surroundings.

The race featured Corregidor's beautiful landscape, including landmarks like Fort Drum (El Fraile), La Monja, Carabao Island, and Puerto Azul, which served as challenging rounding marks, ensuring intense competition among some of the Philippines' most skilled and passionate sailors.

Following three days of thrilling racing in excellent conditions with winds blowing at 20 to 30 knots, the yacht Karakoa, skippered by Ray Ordoveza, emerged as the Overall Winner. They claimed a custom-designed trophy created by Filipino artist Michael Cacnio, commissioned by BPI. Karakoa's outstanding tactics and teamwork secured them first place in all 5 races in the IRC Racing Class.

In the Cruising Class, James Villareal, skipper of Wild Honey, displayed unwavering focus and dominated the competition. Meanwhile, Roman Azanza's Tutu Tango emerged as the top performer in the Ocean Multihull Class.

The race showcased the remarkable determination and resilience of the skippers and crews, promising exciting outcomes in future events in the race series.

A total of 17 yachts participated in the BPI Corregidor Cup 2023 racing and spectator fleet, with almost 200 sailors, families, and guests attending the BPI-sponsored events at Caylabne Bay Resort & Marina.

The BPI Private Wealth Signature Yacht Race Series is dedicated to promoting the sport of sailing, fostering camaraderie among participants, championing sustainability and marine conservation, and growing the sailing community. It aims to position the Philippines as a coveted sailing destination.

Maria Theresa Marcial, president and chief executive officer of BPI Wealth and a skipper of the cruising yacht Isabelle, expressed excitement about supporting and revitalizing yacht racing in the Philippines. She emphasized the series' role in creating a dynamic platform for adventure, encouraging sailing enthusiasts, and promoting the spirit of competition.

In collaboration with the Ocean Racing Club of the Philippines, the Philippine Inter-Island Sailing Foundation, Subic Sailing Club, and in partnership with WWF Philippines, BPI Private Wealth plans to organize a 4-event yacht race series in 2024: the BPI Busuanga Cup in January, the BPI Boracay 180 in February, the BPI Subic Regatta in April, and the BPI Corregidor Cup in November.

BPI Wealth – A Trust Corporation, the event sponsor, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippine Islands authorized to engage in trust, investment management and other fiduciary services. With a strong capital position and an independent trust governance structure, BPI Wealth is the largest standalone trust corporation in the Philippines with P1.2 trillion in assets under management. BPI Wealth is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.