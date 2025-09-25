'Opong' intensifies; possible lahar flow from Mayon Volcano

MANILA – Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi) intensified, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km. per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 135 kph, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Opong was last tracked 440 km. east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Gale-force winds will prevail in areas under Signal No. 2: Catanduanes, the southern portion of Albay (Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Camalig, Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, Daraga, Jovellar, Manito), Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Maslog, San Policarpo, Taft, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Sulat, San Julian), and the northern and central portions of Samar (San Jorge, San Sebastian, Villareal, Zumarraga, Matuguinao, Pinabacdao, Almagro, Calbayog City, Talalora, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Hinabangan)

Areas under Signal No. 1 will experience strong winds: the rest of Albay, Masbate including Ticao Isl. and Burias Isl., Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Aurora , Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Isabela (Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Ramon, Naguilian, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Luna, City of Cauayan, Echague, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Gamu, San Isidro, Cordon, Jones, Burgos, San Mariano, Palanan), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, the southwestern portion of Mountain Province (Bauko, Sabangan, Tadian), Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem), La Union, Pangasinan, rest of Eastern Samar and the rest of Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Compostela) including Camotes Isl. and Bantayan Isl., the northern portion of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay), the northern portion of Iloilo (San Dionisio, Batad, Balasan, Carles, Sara, Concepcion, Ajuy, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Banate, Anilao, San Enrique, City of Passi, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Dueñas, Dingle), Capiz, Aklan, the northern and central portions of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Bugasong, Laua-An) including Caluya Islands, Calamian Islands, Siargao Isl., Bucas Grande Isl., and Dinagat Isl.

The southwest monsoon or "habagat" will also bring strong to gale-force gusts across Ilocos Region, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Visayas (areas not under Wind Signal), Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Caraga (areas not under Wind Signal), Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

PAGASA said there is a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights reaching 1 to 3 meters within 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran.

Lahar threat

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast heavy rains across Bicol Region from Thursday afternoon through Friday.

This could trigger volcanic sediment flows or lahars, muddy streamflows or muddy run-off in rivers and drainage areas around Mayon Volcano, posing risks to nearby communities.

In an advisory on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) urged residents and local government units to be vigilant, closely monitor the weather, and take precautionary measures.

Miisi, Binaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Maninila, Masarawag, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matanag, Basud and Bulawan Channels could be affected, Phivolcs said. (PNA)