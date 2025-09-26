'Opong' makes landfall twice over Romblon

SEVERE Tropical Storm Opong has maintained its strength as it moves towards the southern portion of Mindoro Islands after making landfall twice in the province of Romblon.
In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Opong made landfall in San Fernando and Alcantara in the province of Romblon at 8:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., respectively, on Friday, September 26, 2025.
As of 10 a.m. Opong was spotted over the coastal waters of Ferrol, Romblon packed with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.
It is moving westward at 35 km/h and has already passed over Sibuyan and Tablas Islands in Romblon.
The following areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3:
Luzon
Batangas
Marinduque
Romblon
Occidental Mindoro
Oriental Mindoro
Visayas
The northern portion of Aklan (Makato, Tangalan, Kalibo, New Washington, Ibajay, Lezo, Malay, Nabas, Numancia, Batan, Buruanga) Caluya Island
TCWS No. 2 was hoisted over:
Luzon
The southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe)
Bataan
The southern portion of Pampanga (Porac, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, San Simon, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Apalit, Lubao)
The southern portion of Bulacan (Obando, Paombong, Bocaue, City of San Jose del Monte, Bustos, City of Malolos, City of Meycauayan, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Pandi, Plaridel, Calumpit, Santa Maria, Hagonoy, Baliuag, Bulacan, Marilao, Pulilan)
Metro Manila
Rizal
Cavite
Laguna
The southern portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Buenavista, Lucena City, Calauag, Pagbilao, Tiaong, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, San Francisco, San Andres)
The southern portion of Camarines Sur (Ocampo, Milaor, Nabua, Buhi, Baao, Cabusao, Bato, Camaligan, Pili, Sipocot, Pamplona, Ragay, Iriga City, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Del Gallego, Balatan, Libmanan, Naga City, Bombon, Bula, Canaman, Pasacao, Sagñay, Gainza, Lupi)
Albay
Sorsogon
Masbate
Calamian Islands
Cuyo Islands
Visayas
The northern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Valderrama, Barbaza, Tibiao, Patnongon, Laua-An, Bugasong)
The rest of Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Estancia, Carles, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, San Enrique, City of Passi, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Dueñas)
The northern portion of Negros Occidental (Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Cadiz City, Sagay City)
The extreme northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands
The extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio)
The extreme western portion of Samar (Tagapul-An)
The following areas are under TCWS No. 1
Luzon
Pangasinan
The rest of Zambales
Tarlac
Nueva Ecija
The southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)
The rest of Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Sur and Quezon
Camarines Norte,
Catanduanes
The northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, San Vicente, Roxas)
Visayas
The rest of Antique, Iloilo, Northern Samar and Samar
Guimaras
The central portion of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Silay City, City of Talisay, Bacolod City, Bago City, Murcia, La Castellana, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Hinigaran, City of Escalante, Toboso)
The northern portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan)
The northern and central portion of Cebu (Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Borbon, Carmen, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Catmon, Cordova, San Remigio, Sogod, Tabuelan, Barili, City of Carcar) including Camotes Islands
The northern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Trinidad, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini, San Miguel, Alicia, Pilar, Dagohoy, Danao, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Sagbayan)
Eastern Samar
Biliran
Leyte
Southern Leyte
