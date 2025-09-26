'Opong' makes landfall twice over Romblon

SEVERE Tropical Storm Opong has maintained its strength as it moves towards the southern portion of Mindoro Islands after making landfall twice in the province of Romblon.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Opong made landfall in San Fernando and Alcantara in the province of Romblon at 8:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., respectively, on Friday, September 26, 2025.

As of 10 a.m. Opong was spotted over the coastal waters of Ferrol, Romblon packed with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

It is moving westward at 35 km/h and has already passed over Sibuyan and Tablas Islands in Romblon.

The following areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3:

Luzon

Batangas

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Visayas

The northern portion of Aklan (Makato, Tangalan, Kalibo, New Washington, Ibajay, Lezo, Malay, Nabas, Numancia, Batan, Buruanga) Caluya Island

TCWS No. 2 was hoisted over:

Luzon

The southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe)

Bataan

The southern portion of Pampanga (Porac, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, San Simon, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Apalit, Lubao)

The southern portion of Bulacan (Obando, Paombong, Bocaue, City of San Jose del Monte, Bustos, City of Malolos, City of Meycauayan, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Pandi, Plaridel, Calumpit, Santa Maria, Hagonoy, Baliuag, Bulacan, Marilao, Pulilan)

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

The southern portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Buenavista, Lucena City, Calauag, Pagbilao, Tiaong, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, San Francisco, San Andres)

The southern portion of Camarines Sur (Ocampo, Milaor, Nabua, Buhi, Baao, Cabusao, Bato, Camaligan, Pili, Sipocot, Pamplona, Ragay, Iriga City, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Del Gallego, Balatan, Libmanan, Naga City, Bombon, Bula, Canaman, Pasacao, Sagñay, Gainza, Lupi)

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Visayas

The northern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Valderrama, Barbaza, Tibiao, Patnongon, Laua-An, Bugasong)

The rest of Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Estancia, Carles, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, San Enrique, City of Passi, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Dueñas)

The northern portion of Negros Occidental (Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Cadiz City, Sagay City)

The extreme northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands

The extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio)

The extreme western portion of Samar (Tagapul-An)

The following areas are under TCWS No. 1

Luzon

Pangasinan

The rest of Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

The southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

The rest of Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Sur and Quezon

Camarines Norte,

Catanduanes

The northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, San Vicente, Roxas)

Visayas

The rest of Antique, Iloilo, Northern Samar and Samar

Guimaras

The central portion of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Silay City, City of Talisay, Bacolod City, Bago City, Murcia, La Castellana, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Hinigaran, City of Escalante, Toboso)

The northern portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan)

The northern and central portion of Cebu (Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Borbon, Carmen, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Catmon, Cordova, San Remigio, Sogod, Tabuelan, Barili, City of Carcar) including Camotes Islands

The northern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Trinidad, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini, San Miguel, Alicia, Pilar, Dagohoy, Danao, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Sagbayan)

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

(TPM/SunStar Philippines)