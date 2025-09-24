'Opong' now a tropical storm; 'habagat' to bring rains, winds

MANILA – Tropical cyclone Opong has intensified into a tropical storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday.

Opong was tracked 855 km. east of northeastern Mindanao as of 4 a.m.

No wind signal is hoisted and Opong is unlikely to affect the weather conditions in the next 24 hours.

However, the southwest monsoon or "habagat", enhanced by Opong and Ragasa (formerly Nando), will cause strong to gale-force gusts across most of Luzon, Western Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands.

The southwest monsoon will also bring heavy rainfall in Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, PAGASA stated that there is a potential risk of coastal flooding due to storm surge in low-lying coastal areas of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas, resulting from the passage of Opong.

A storm surge warning may be issued starting Wednesday or Thursday.

Opong, meanwhile, is forecast to make landfall over Bicol Region on Friday afternoon then cross Southern Luzon area until Saturday.

The cyclone is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday night or Sunday, PAGASA said. (PNA)