‘Opong’ now outside PAR

MANILA – Typhoon Opong is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 a.m. bulletin Saturday.

At 10 a.m., the center of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data at 645 km west of Sangley Point in Cavite City and was moving west northwestward towards northern Vietnam at 35 km per hour.

However, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon enhanced by Opong will bring strong to gale-force gusts over Luzon, Western Visayas and Negros Occidental.

Up to rough seas will be experienced in the seaboards of Lubang Island and Kalayaan Islands, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Zambales; and the western seaboards of Bataan, Calamian Islands and Northern Palawan.

Mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motorboats, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced in operating ill-equipped vessels.

Up to moderate seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Aurora; the northern and eastern seaboards of Polillo Islands; and the western seaboards of Occidental Mindoro and Palawan. (PNA)