OSAA chief fired first shot in Senate shooting incident

“Nung nakita ng OSAA na merong NBI agents sa GSIS katabi ng blue guard, nakita na agad na naka gear-up ang OSAA, nag-vest at naghanda sa isang operasyon. Pagdating sa bridge sa GSIS premises, tinanong ng OSAA ang NBI agent na nakaupo lamang kasama ang isang blue guard ng GSIS,” said Castro.

(When OSAA saw that there were NBI agents at the GSIS beside a blue guard, OSAA immediately noticed that they were already geared up, wearing vests and preparing for an operation. Upon reaching the bridge within the GSIS premises, OSAA asked the NBI agent, who was just sitting together with a GSIS blue guard.)

“Nagpakilala na NBI agents at nung nagsabi sila ng kanilang pagkakakilanlan, agad nagpaputok ng warning shot si sergeant-at-arms Ma. O Aplasca at dahil doon, napilitan din magpaputok ng warning shot ang NBI agent,” she added.

(They identified themselves as NBI agents, and upon stating their identities, Sergeant-at-Arms Ma. O. Aplasca immediately fired a warning shot. Because of that, the NBI agent was also forced to fire a warning shot.)

The building, which houses the Senate, is being rented out from the GSIS, making the GSIS and Senate offices a bridge and a door away.

Castro said the OSAA is in possession of the key to the access door from the GSIS building to the Senate premises.

She said that around 6 p.m., hours before gunshots were heard in the Senate, GSIS general manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso sought the assistance of the NBI for the maintenance of peace and order in its building, prompting the deployment of personnel.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag explained the drilling sound heard in the Senate before the supposed shooting, saying: “Tinatanggal po nila ang lock because the access from the Senate going to GSIS ‘yung susi nasa Senate. Ang gusto po niya (Veloso), isara po ‘yung lugar na yon kasi labas pasok na ang iba’t-ibang tao. Hindi na ma-secure ‘yung lugar at mga employees, yun po ang primary concern nila.”

(They were removing the lock because the access from the Senate going to GSIS is controlled by a key that is kept in the Senate. What he (Veloso) wanted was to close that area because different people were already going in and out. The place and the employees could no longer be secured -- that was their primary concern.)

“Kaya kung makita n’yo po ang video, drilling tapos hinarangan po ng mga metal cabinet para hindi po madaanan na ang lugar na yon,” he added.

(So if you can see the video, there was drilling being done, and metal cabinets were used to block the area so that it could no longer be passed through.)

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said an in-depth investigation on the incident is being completed.

“We are investigating such that we can go into the bottom of this case. The personalities involved should be accounted for and investigated not only in the NBI but, of course, including the security personnel at the building of the GSIS, as well as the GSIS building being occupied by the Senate,” he said.

Nartatez assured that the PNP will implement the law without fear or favor. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)