OSG files quo warranto petition vs Alice Guo

In a message to reporters, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said they cited four grounds of the petition:

* Guo is unlawfully holding the position and illegally exercising the duties and responsibilities of the office of the mayor of Bamban, Tarlac;

* She is not a Filipino citizen but a Chinese national, which makes her ineligible to run for any elective public office;

* She has committed acts which, by provision of law, constitute a ground for the forfeiture of her office;

* She has committed acts of serious dishonesty which, under the Local Government Code, warrant her removal from office.