OSG files quo warranto petition vs Alice Guo

THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed on Monday, July 29, 2024, a quo warranto petition against suspended Bamban, Mayor Alice Guo that could lead to her removal from office.
The petition was filed by state lawyers before the Manila Regional Trial Court indicating Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Leal Guo, as respondent.
In a message to reporters, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said they cited four grounds of the petition:
* Guo is unlawfully holding the position and illegally exercising the duties and responsibilities of the office of the mayor of Bamban, Tarlac;
* She is not a Filipino citizen but a Chinese national, which makes her ineligible to run for any elective public office;
* She has committed acts which, by provision of law, constitute a ground for the forfeiture of her office;
* She has committed acts of serious dishonesty which, under the Local Government Code, warrant her removal from office.
Guo was put in bad light amid the conduct of an inquiry by the Senate committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which questioned her failure to detect the illegal activities involving a raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) situated a few meters away from the municipal hall of Bamban.
While she vehemently denied involvement in the illegal Pogo operations, which was allegedly involved in illegal activities such as human trafficking, surveillance activities and hacking of government websites, among others, she admitted that she used to be the owner of half of the land being leased by the Pogo firm but she divested before she even became the town’s mayor.
The probe led lawmakers to question and dig deep on Guo’s true nationality but she maintained that she is a Filipino national since her mother is s full blooded Filipina.
But the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier ruled, following a fingerprint examination, that she is one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.
Guo Hua Ping first entered the Philippines on July 12, 1999 together with her mother Lin Wenyi who is also a Chinese national.
The embattled Bamban mayor is currently in hiding following the issuance of an arrest order against her and her family by the Senate panel for refusing to further cooperate in the ongoing investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)