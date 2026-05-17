OSG urges SC to deny Dela Rosa’s petition vs arrest

THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to deny the petition of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa seeking to stop his arrest, detention and transfer in connection with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In its comment, the OSG said the urgent manifestation with omnibus motion and extremely urgent supplemental manifestation with motion filed by Dela Rosa’s camp lack merit.

“The Philippines stands before the international community with a solemn commitment that this country will never become a sanctuary for impunity for the narrow and universally condemned class of atrocities known as crimes against humanity. Through Republic Act No. 9851, the State itself acknowledged and committed to the international community that there are crimes so grave that our government cannot simply look away,” the OSG said in its concluding statement.

“At its core, this case asks what the rule of law truly means: whether the law exists merely as a shield for the powerful when accountability finally reaches them, or whether it still carries its highest purpose which is the attainment of justice. The law was never intended to provide an excuse for evasion, nor to become a weapon wielded only by those with power. It exists so that even the voiceless dead, whose cries never reached a courtroom, are not forgotten by justice,” it added.

Dela Rosa made a surprise comeback on May 11, 2026, after a six-month absence.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also surprisingly tried but failed to arrest Dela Rosa through the warrant issued by the ICC.

Dela Rosa was given protective custody by the Senate until he exhausted all legal remedies related to his looming arrest but he later left the Senate premises following a shootout there between NBI agents and the Office of Sergeant-at-Arms.

It was only later that night that the ICC confirmed the confidential issuance of an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa in November 2025.

The lawmaker was identified as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the crime against humanity of murder in the country during the implementation of the drug war.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I accused Dela Rosa of being involved in a common plan that lasted from November 1, 2011 until March 16, 2019 to execute alleged criminals, particularly those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production.

The chamber cited Dela Rosa’s positions in the national police agency, particularly being the chief of the Davao region police office, the PNP intelligence group, and in the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development.

It also noted Dela Rosa’s role as the chief of the PNP and the director general of the Bureau of Corrections. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)