Our Lady of Guadalupe PH tour begins June 13

THE replica image of the Our Lady of Guadalupe is set to begin its Philippine pilgrimage on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila being the first stop.

In a statement, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said the Philippine Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe is set to run for six months or until December 12.

"The image shall visit different cathedrals, shrines, and parish churches across the country, and shall also be present during the CBCP 132nd Plenary Assembly on July 3 to 10, 2026," said CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera.

"This visit aims to bring us, Filipinos, closer to Our Lord Jesus Christ and our Blessed Mother," he added.

According to the Manila Cathedral, an Opening Mass to be presided by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is set at 3 p.m.

"This June 13, the Madre Peregrina de Guadalupe will arrive in the Philippines for the opening of her national tour across the country," said the Manila Cathedral.

It said the image will be open for veneration from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Manila Cathedral.

The image will, then, be staying at the Manila Cathedral until June 18.

During the image's visit to churches across the country, the faithful is called by the Our Lady of Guadalupe to consecrate themselves to her as the Blessed Mother.

"Hence, during this pilgrimage, the Act of Consecration and Entrustment to Our Lady of Guadalupe shall be recited in all Masses in the churches to be visited," said Garcera.

On July 16, 1935, Pope Pius XI officially declared the Our Lady of Guadalupe as the "Celestial Patroness of the Philippines."

Subsequently, in 2002, the CBCP declared the Our Lady of Guadalupe as the "Pro-Life Patroness of the Philippines." (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)