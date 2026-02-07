Over 1,000 displaced workers due to Mayon unrest get emergency work

MORE than 1,000 workers displaced by the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano have been provided emergency employment by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In a statement, the DOLE reported that a total of 1,132 displaced workers were made beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) program.

“The department, through its Bicol Regional Office, has allocated over P5.3 million for the emergency employment program,” said DOLE.

It said the worker-beneficiaries engaged in clearing and removal of debris, did minor repairs, and assisted in classroom preparations.

“We are now fast-tracking the deployment of programs and assistance, especially for displaced workers residing within the volcano’s six-kilometer danger zone,” said DOLE.

The Department said the number of beneficiaries may still increase in the coming days, with the volcano still showing activity.

“Other affected barangays and municipalities are currently undergoing beneficiary profiling, with deployment operations expected to follow shortly,” said DOLE.

Since January 6, 2026, Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 due to heightened unrest. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)