Over 10,000 OFWs, Filipinos repatriated amid Middle East tensions

MORE than 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), dependents, and stranded Filipinos have been safely brought home from the Middle East, as the Philippine government intensifies its response to escalating tensions in the region, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, the DMW said that as of May 24, 2026, a total of 10,129 Filipinos have returned to the country through the coordinated efforts of the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine embassies, and consulates.

Of the total number, 7,988 were OFWs, 1,779 were dependents, while 362 were stranded Filipinos affected by the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

The government said the repatriation initiative forms part of a whole-of-government approach aimed at ensuring the safety, orderly return, and immediate assistance for Filipinos caught in the crisis.

Aside from repatriation efforts, the DMW said at least 34,188 OFWs and affected Filipinos have already received financial aid and emergency assistance in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide swift and compassionate support to Filipinos overseas.

The government has also continued to deliver onsite assistance to affected workers and their families in host countries.

According to the DMW, these include 23,345 food assistance services, 7,697 transport assistance, 2,491 shelter assistance, and 2,427 medical assistance.

In total, the government has provided 70,148 onsite services covering various forms of welfare and emergency support for OFWs and their loved ones.

The DMW and Owwa also said they are strengthening reintegration and welfare programs to help returning OFWs recover and rebuild their lives upon returning to the Philippines.

Authorities assured the public that repatriation and assistance operations remain ongoing as tensions in parts of the Middle East continue to affect Filipino workers and communities abroad. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)