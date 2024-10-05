Over 11,000 file COCs for 2025 polls

HALFWAY into the period to file the certificates of candidacy (COCs), over 11,000 individuals have formalized their bids to run in the May 2025 national and local polls.

Data released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed that there are 11,393 COCs filed nationwide between October 1 to 4.

Among the COC filers, there are 58 candidates for senator and 219 for members of the House of Representatives.

At the provincial level, 63 filed for governor, 40 for vice governor, and 484 for board members.

In the city/municipal level, there were 1,057 that filed for mayor, 960 for vice mayor, and 8,512 for councilors.

There were also 50 party-list organizations that have filed their certificate of nomination and certificate of acceptance of nomination (CON-CANs) during the same period.

The COC and CON-CAN filing period is set to run until October 8. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)