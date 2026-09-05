Over 11,000 workers deployed for emergency jobs amid flooding

MORE than 11,000 workers in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Ilocos Region (Region I) have been provided with emergency work after being displaced by torrential rains and massive flooding that hit the country in recent weeks.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) disclosed that 1,418 Metro Manila workers and 9,778 Ilocos Region workers have been made beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced Workers (Tupad) program.

"Amid the southwest monsoon and the successive floods, we have prepared the Tupad program to assist in cleanup, declogging, and the recovery of communities affected by inclement weather, while simultaneously providing employment to the beneficiaries," said Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino.

From August 24 to September 2, DOLE said a total of 1,418 worker-beneficiaries were deployed across flood-prone areas of Metro Manila to help clear debris, unclog drainage systems and waterways, and assist communities affected by the flooding.

The DOLE-National Capital Region was given an allocation of P39.637 million for the Tupad program.

In the Ilocos Region, some 9,778 worker-beneficiaries were engaged in removing obstructions from waterways and drainage systems, clearing debris, rehabilitation, and other disaster-responsive activities in affected communities.

An allocation of P61.17 million was set aside by DOLE-Ilocos Region for the Tupad program.

Tolentino said DOLE stands ready to continue mobilizing Tupad workers in areas affected by severe weather as part of efforts to support both workers and communities through disaster response and recovery.

"This will continue in order to ease the burden on our affected communities," said Tolentino. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)