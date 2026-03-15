Over 1,300 Middle East OFWs back home

OVER 1,315 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents returned home from the Middle East since hostilities began.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 1,315 OFWs and dependents from the Middle East arrived between March 5 and 14.

"Among those assisted were 1,022 OFWs and 293 dependents, who were either stranded or availed of the repatriation program," the DMW said.

The department said it prioritized those with urgent concerns.

"The government prioritizes OFWs, who are in high-risk areas, are sick, or have other humanitarian concerns," the DMW said.

The figure excludes more than 300 OFWs and dependents who arrived early Sunday via a Philippine Airlines chartered flight.

A total of 343 passengers arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

"The numbers include 328 distressed and stranded OFWs, 11 children over two years old, two children under two years old, and two escorts," the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said.

The Owwa said the returning OFWs include those affected by the Middle East conflict, particularly from Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Aside from repatriation, the Owwa said it provided transportation, hotel accommodation, food, and financial assistance to the returnees. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)