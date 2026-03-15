Over 1,300 OFWs repatriated from conflict-ridden Middle East

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has repatriated over 1,300 overseas Filipino workers who were affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
In a statement, the DMW said as of Sunday, March 15, 2026, 1,022 OFWs and 293 dependents were brought back to the country amid the continuing tensions in the region.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the repatriation efforts first prioritized OFWs in high-risk areas and those with health issues and humanitarian concerns.
He said the agency continues to coordinate local authorities for the welfare of the affected Filipino workers.
Meanwhile, the remains of Mary Ann de Vera, the Filipina caregiver who was killed amid the ongoing conflict in Israel, were brought back home.
The DMW said De Vera’s remains arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Saturday morning, March 14.
“Sa pagdating sa bansa ng mga labi ng OFW caregiver na si Mary Ann De Vera, sinalubong siya ng kanyang pamilya kasama ang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan upang matiyak ang maayos na pag-uwi at agarang tulong para sa kanyang mga mahal sa buhay,” the DMW said.
(Upon the arrival in the country of the remains of OFW caregiver Mary Ann De Vera, she was welcomed by her family along with government officials to ensure a smooth repatriation and immediate assistance for her loved ones.)
De Vera, who hailed from Pangasinan, was struck by shrapnel while transporting her patient to a bomb shelter in Israel. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)