Over 1,300 OFWs repatriated from conflict-ridden Middle East

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has repatriated over 1,300 overseas Filipino workers who were affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement, the DMW said as of Sunday, March 15, 2026, 1,022 OFWs and 293 dependents were brought back to the country amid the continuing tensions in the region.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the repatriation efforts first prioritized OFWs in high-risk areas and those with health issues and humanitarian concerns.

He said the agency continues to coordinate local authorities for the welfare of the affected Filipino workers.