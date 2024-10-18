Over 1,500 cops relieved from post ahead of 2025 midterm polls

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has relieved over 1,500 police personnel from their posts to ensure they remain apolitical and non-partisan for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, an official said on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said a total of 1,586 police personnel declared to have relatives of up to the fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity who filed certificates of candidacies for the upcoming polls within their area of jurisdiction.

“Meaning, naalis na sila doon sa kanilang places of assignment at pansamantalang trinansfer sa ibang units until matapos ‘yung ating election period,” Fajardo said.

(Meaning, they were removed from their places of assignment and were temporarily transferred to different units until the election period is finished.)

Of the 1,586, a total of 1,308 already have relief orders for their temporary transfer to other posts.

“’Yung remaining ay mga orders ay ire-release probably if not tomorrow (Friday) or early next week (the remaining orders will be released on Friday or early next week),” she added.

The Cordillera region has the most number of police personnel with relatives vying for an elective position at 180, followed by Zamboanga Peninsula at 144, and Bangsamoro region with 122.

Fajardo said this is to ensure that these police personnel will not be used by their relatives for their advantage in the upcoming election.

“Kung may hindi magde-declare at mapapatunanayan na mayroon silang kamag-anak na tatakbo, and worse, gagamiting nila ‘yung authority nila bilang pulis, ay definitely they will face an administrative sanction to include probably dismissal from the service po,” Fajardo said.

(If they don't declare and if it is proven that they have a relative who will run for the elections, and worse, they will use their authority as police officer, they will face an administrative sanction to include probably dismissal from the service.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)