DSWD: More than 16,000 families displaced by habagat

MORE than 16,000 families or 58,000 individuals were displaced by the effects of the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, which was enhanced by Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay in recent weeks, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Monday, August 10, 2026.

In a Palace press briefing, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said a total of 384,270 families or 1,316,978 individuals were affected by the extreme weather in 2,070 barangays across the country, particularly in northern and southern Luzon.

Of the affected population, 16,135 families or 58,655 individuals were staying in 624 evacuation centers.

Gatchalian said the agency had distributed 54,370 family food packs, 2,722 ready-to-eat food packs and 1,376 non-food items to affected families.

He said P39,375,105.57 worth of humanitarian assistance, including P928,000 in financial aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, had been provided to affected families.

The agency also recorded 27 totally destroyed houses and 340 partially damaged residences, Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian assured the public of the government’s readiness, noting that the DSWD currently has 4,980,095 family food packs and 245,474 non-food items in around 1,000 warehouses across the country, as well as a total standby fund of P1,615,530,737.92.

“Before the storm hit that (family food pack stockpile) was around 5.1 million. So we are ready. This is the largest stockpile the country has had since we started doing the system,” he said.

“We keep on growing it alinsunod na rin sa utos ng ating Pangulo (based on the President’s order) to make sure we preposition before typhoon, earthquake or any type of disaster happens,” he added.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. convened government agencies Monday morning for a situation briefing with Cabinet officials at Malacañang Palace to assess the impact of the habagat and direct immediate government response and relief efforts in affected areas.

Among those present at the briefing were Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Gatchalian, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)