Over 17,000 apply for voter registration in Barmm in 10 days

MORE than 17,000 individuals in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) applied for voter registration during the first 10 days of the registration period for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed 17,525 individuals applied for registration in Barmm from February 9 to 19, 2026.

"Barmm welcomed the resumption of voter registration, which opened last February 9," Comelec Spokesman Director John Rex Laudiangco said in a television interview.

Maguindanao del Norte recorded the highest number of applicants at 4,654, followed by Maguindanao del Sur with 3,428, and Basilan with 2,911.

The Special Geographic Area had 2,353 applicants, while Tawi-Tawi recorded 2,151, and Lanao del Sur had 2,028.

Voter registration activities in Barmm are held Mondays to Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in all Offices of Election Officers or designated satellite registration centers.

The registration period in Barmm began February 9 and will conclude March 31, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)