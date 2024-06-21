Over 18,000 posts up for grabs in 2025 midterm elections

WHEN the national and local polls commence on May 12, 2025, more than 18,000 elective posts will be up for grabs.

Data provided by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) show that 18,271 elective posts will be contested next year involving 14 different positions.

Topping the list will be the 12 senatorial seats up for grabs.

This will be followed by the 63 seats for party-list representatives, and 254 seats for congressional district representatives.

At the provincial level, to be contested are 82 seats for governors, 82 seats for vice governors, and 792 seats for provincial board members.

The Comelec also noted that there are 149 seats for mayors, 149 seats for vice mayors, and 1,682 seats for councilors at the city level.

Down to the municipal level, up for grabs will be 1,493 seats for mayor, 1,493 seats for vice mayor, and 11,948 seats for councilors.

The Comelec said there will also be 32 parliament members seats and 40 party-list representatives seats at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)