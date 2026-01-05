Over 1M apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported late Monday, January 5, 2025, that more than one million individuals have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to December 30 showed a total of 1,060,370 applicants for voter registration.

Of the total, 819,364 applied for the barangay polls, while 241,006 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Calabarzon recorded the highest number of applicants with 224,045.

This was followed by the National Capital Region with 129,407 applicants and Central Luzon with 122,260.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program recorded 2,011 applicants.

The voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026, with Comelec looking to enlist 1.4 million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)