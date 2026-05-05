Over 1M domestic workers benefit from 2025-2026 wage orders

MORE than one million domestic workers have benefited from the wage orders issued by different Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) during the 2025-2026 minimum wage review cycle.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said over one million domestic workers got pay increases ranging from P300 to P2,000.

"Approximately 1,042,999 domestic workers, both live-in and live-out arrangements, benefited from the wage increases," said the DOLE.

Not to be left behind by the 13 other regional wage boards, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-Zamboanga Peninsula issued a wage order.

Based on Wage Order RIX-DW-06, the Zamboanga Peninsula wage board approved a monthly wage increase of P500 to P1,000.

"Starting May 20, 2026, the P500-P1,000 wage increase for domestic workers in the Zamboanga Peninsula Region shall be effective," said the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

For chartered cities and first class municipalities, the RTWPB-Zamboanga Peninsula has granted a P500 pay adjustment to bring the minimum wage of domestic in those areas to P6,000.

For first class municipalities in Sulu, the RTWPB-Zamboanga Peninsula said their minimum wage will be increased by P1,000 for a new monthly minimum wage rate of P6,000.

And for other municipalities in the region, the Zamboanga Peninsula wage board has granted a P500 pay increase for a new minimum wage of P5,500.

The latest wage order in Zamboanga Peninsula shall take effect on May 20, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)